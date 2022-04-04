119,918 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

NYSE:MOH opened at $339.41 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

