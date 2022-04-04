12,008 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

SNOW stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

