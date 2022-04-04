$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce $132.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.68 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.77 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $497.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

