135,649 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,649 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 132.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.94 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

