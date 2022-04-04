13,580 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $120.43. 61,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

