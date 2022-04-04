13,716 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 203,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $12,271,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

