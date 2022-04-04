$139.19 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.02 million and the lowest is $137.35 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $663.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:MAX opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

