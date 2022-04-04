1,411,206 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,411,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,130,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.55% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

