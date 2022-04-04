144,992 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

