$145.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to post sales of $145.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.46 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Monday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

