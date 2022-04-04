$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.84 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veru by 81.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.53. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

