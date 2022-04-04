$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.66 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CALX stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. Calix has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

