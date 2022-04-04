1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Survey

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.77 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,075.84 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.52 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.