$194.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will post $194.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

