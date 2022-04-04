1irstcoin Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $790,299.97 and $3,682.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

