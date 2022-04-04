2,068,356 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,967,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.33% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 96.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $15.15 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

