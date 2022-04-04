$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.55 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need.

