$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Asure Software posted sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

