$234.27 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $234.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $234.60 million. BOX posted sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $993.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

BOX stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

