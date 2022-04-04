23,980 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Conning Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

