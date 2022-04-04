$24.31 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $32.05 million. ProPhase Labs reported sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $60.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Shares of PRPH opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
