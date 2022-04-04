$24.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to post $24.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.94 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

