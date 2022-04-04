245,051 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,643,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.