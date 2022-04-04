25,700 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 266.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 56.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 110.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRKR opened at $64.99 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.
Several analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.
Bruker Profile
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
