275,953 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,148,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

