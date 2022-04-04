$3.12 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will post $3.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

AXDX stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 45,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $196,280.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 217,138 shares of company stock worth $879,714 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

