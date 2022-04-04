$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce $3.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Liquidia reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $16.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $22.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.90 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 269.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

