$327.04 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.20 million. Trex reported sales of $245.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Trex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Trex by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72. Trex has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

