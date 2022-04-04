329,949 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

