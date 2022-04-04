33,869 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.