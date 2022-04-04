$345.18 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.80 million and the lowest is $331.28 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $134.50.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
