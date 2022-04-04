34,590 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,016,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.