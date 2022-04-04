$355.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to post $355.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the lowest is $343.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $312.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

