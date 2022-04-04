$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $39.61 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

