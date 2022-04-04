39,536 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,065. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.