3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

3M stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

