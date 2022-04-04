416,165 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 416,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,009,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of Semtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.78 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.