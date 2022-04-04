417,030 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 417,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Westlake at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Westlake by 45.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 251,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $123.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.