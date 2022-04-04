$420.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) will post sales of $420.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.21 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

