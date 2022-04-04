44,119 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

