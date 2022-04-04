$572.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will report $572.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $61.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

