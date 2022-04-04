60,005 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR opened at $57.48 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

