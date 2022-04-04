$628.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post sales of $628.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.80 million. Ares Management reported sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $102,269,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

