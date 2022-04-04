$640.22 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report $640.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.