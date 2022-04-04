6,572 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

