$66.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to post $66.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Portman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

