$744.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce $744.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

