$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to announce $8.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $9.54 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $34.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $37.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of SU opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

