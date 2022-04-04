88mph Price Tops $22.44 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $22.44 or 0.00048138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $355,029.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

