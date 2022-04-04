938,105 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 938,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.15% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

